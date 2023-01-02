Wreaths Across America (WAA) has wrapped up another successful Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022, by coordinating 596 truckloads of wreaths to all 50 states and beyond, delivering to 3,702 locations a total of 2.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths. Although the organization’s most recognizable effort has now passed, the work to recognize our nation’s veterans never ends and WAA is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will make several stops in California over the next three months to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”