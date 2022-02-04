Author and editor Sandra Tayler will talk about making time for creativity in a virtual meeting of the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
Tayler writes speculative fiction, middle-grade fiction, newsletters, and blog entries. She also teaches online classes and consults for small creator-owned businesses.
In her presentation, “Structuring Life to Support Creativity,” Tayler will discuss “habits and patterns you can build unto your life [that] can have a huge impact on your creativity.”
Cost of the virtual meeting is $14 for club members, $18 for nonmembers, $6 for student members, and $10 for student nonmembers. To register, visit trivalleywriters.org.