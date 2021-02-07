Tri-Valley Writers, the local chapter of the California Writers Club, is soliciting entries from high school students for its 10th annual writing contest, “My Story, My Vision.”
The contest is open to Tri-Valley students in grades 9 through 12. First, second and third-place winners in each category will receive cash awards and a free, one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers. There is no cost to enter.
Categories include Poetry, Short Story (fiction) and Literary Nonfiction. Students may submit up to two pieces, and all entries will receive feedback from the judges. Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 14 through April 4.
For more information, go to www.trivalleywriters.org or email contests@trivalleywriters.org.