While the beginning of a book must captivate readers, author Martha Alderson believes it is the ending that creates fans.
Alderson, author of “The Plot Whisperer: Secrets of Story Structure Any Writer Can Master” and other books for writers, will discuss her “approach to plot development at a virtual meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers Club on April 17.
The Zoom-based meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m.
In her talk, “Write Backward – Begin by Plotting from the End,” Alderson, known in writing circles as “The Plot Whisperer,” will discuss how the parts of a novel are interrelated and explain how the end informs both the beginning and the middle of a well-written book.
The meeting is open to the public, but reservations are required by sending an email to president@trivalleywriters.org. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers, and $3 for students 14-22, and must be paid online at www.trivalleywriters.org by April 15.