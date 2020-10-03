Author Pauline Wiles will teach writers what they need to know to create an effective website in a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.
Wiles will present “Websites That Wow Readers ... how to create or update your online home” at the Tri-Valley Writers October meeting.
If you have struggled with planning or implementing your website, this meeting is for you. Wiles will explain how to simplify the project and avoid common design pitfalls. You will learn how to go about creating a website. If you’d rather not do it yourself, Wiles will pass along insider tips for working with a professional.
Pauline Wiles is a website designer who specializes in building a simple, effective online presence. An author herself, she noticed other writers are often overwhelmed by this task. She dispels the myth that web projects must be difficult. Her professional resume includes teaching computing to adults on both sides of the Atlantic, desktop support, entrepreneurship education, and marketing analysis. When not creating websites, Wiles can be found writing romantic comedy.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about craft at monthly meetings. For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Deborah “Jordan” Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org or visit www.trivalleywriters.org.
For more information about Wiles, visit www.paulinewiles.com/web-design.
The talk is hosted by the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC). The session is open to all who reserve a place and pay the fee by Thursday, Nov. 19. To reserve, email president@trivalleywriters.org. To pay, visit www.trivalleywriters.org, with the PayPal button beneath the meeting description. Cost for CWC members is $5; for nonmembers, $7; students ages 14 to 22 with school identification, $3.