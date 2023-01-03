PLS-YMSL.tif

Local families with special needs children were recently hosted by the Pleasanton chapter of the Young Men’s Service League during the annual “Wrap for Respite” event in Livermore. (Photo courtesy of YMSL) 

The Pleasanton chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) recently hosted 20 families with special-needs children at a “Wrap for Respite” event at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore.

The children selected and wrapped gifts for their family members with help from YMSL members. The gifts were donated by YMSL members and local businesses, and the families came from Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, and Livermore. The kids joined in arts and crafts projects and decorated holiday cookies, while the parents were treated to refreshments and some respite time to themselves. Siblings were also invited to play and select gifts.