The Pleasanton chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) recently hosted 20 families with special-needs children at a “Wrap for Respite” event at Cornerstone Fellowship in Livermore.
The children selected and wrapped gifts for their family members with help from YMSL members. The gifts were donated by YMSL members and local businesses, and the families came from Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, and Livermore. The kids joined in arts and crafts projects and decorated holiday cookies, while the parents were treated to refreshments and some respite time to themselves. Siblings were also invited to play and select gifts.
“Wrap for Respite was a wonderful event that provided support and fun for kids with special needs and their families,” said Cornerstone lead pastor Becky Fitch. “I love that through this event, families in our community were able to know and experience in tangible ways that they are seen, loved, and thought of.”
YMSL is a national nonprofit volunteer organization comprised of students in grades 9 through 12 and their mothers. More than 80 mothers and sons from the Pleasanton chapter were involved in the Wrap for Respite event on Dec. 10, this year’s annual Ultimate Gift project for the organization.
They were assisted this year by City Serve of the Tri-Valley, which helps coordinate resources and volunteers for the faith-based community, nonprofit groups, schools, businesses, and government agencies.