Since its inception in August 2021, the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) Livermore chapter has hit a very special milestone of 1,000 service hours.
These service hours were logged in and around our Livermore community.
YMSL is a nonprofit organization that provides philanthropic opportunities for young men in ninth to 12th grade and their mothers. In addition to creating opportunities to serve the community, YMSL provides and fosters opportunities to enhance mother-son relationships. The chapters also provides leadership development opportunities within the organization for the young men.
The young men of YMSL facilitate their own meetings, where they make presentations on life skills as well as the philanthropic work done in the chapter, and hear from a variety of speakers. Similarly, members (mothers) meetings cover topics of local interest and feature guest speakers.
Some of the projects the Livermore chapter has engaged with include: Fertile Groundworks, Livermore Junior Football League, Reins in Motion, St. Michael’s Community Care, First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, Finn Farms and Sunflower Hill. The Chapter has contributed to these philanthropies by packaging and delivering groceries to seniors, preparing gardens for fall, running snack shacks, harvesting crops, prepping and organizing for Tag sale at RIM, by and large helping our communities by supporting under served and the environment.
“We, as a chapter, are incredibly proud of each of our members and their young men for their time, hard work and dedication in ensuring a lasting legacy that we have created for our community, our sons and each other through YMSL,” said founding member Kay Forgatsch, vice president. “We look forward to many more hours of philanthropy together and our membership drive in the New Year.”
The young men of the Livermore chapter attend Livermore High School, Granada High School, Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon and Foothill High School in Pleasanton.
YMSL was formed in Plano, Texas, in 2001, and has rapidly grown into a national organization with more than 100 chapters. Nationally, league members have served over 1 million community service hours since 2001.