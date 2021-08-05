Scavenger hunt enthusiasts have a chance to raise water conservation awareness and win a prize in the process, thanks to Zone 7 Water Agency’s virtual summer adventure.
Now through Aug. 23, participants who visit water-wise landmarks in the cities of Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton can enter for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card and some Zone 7 swag.
Contestants simply grab a camera, a favorite pet or stuffed animal and head out to any of the area’s popular water-smart locations. Participants then snap a photo of themselves and their pet at some of their favorite water-wise sites and submit them online.
In Livermore, there are a variety of venues to visit including the bronze sculpture “Taking Flight,” at the San Francisco Premium Outlets. The sculpture illustrates two children and their imaginations taking flight as they are inspired through reading. The fountain that underlies the sculpture is the contest’s water-wise recirculation feature.
Livermore also has demonstration gardens that minimize water-usage. Locations include: Granada Native Gardens, 801 Murrieta Blvd.; the earth-friendly Demonstration Garden at 3575 Greenville Road; and Sycamore Grove Park’s Native Garden at 1051 Wetmore Road.
Purple fire hydrants scattered throughout the Tri-Valley are also water-wise as they use recycled water for use in fighting fires.
In Pleasanton, there is a drought-tolerant garden and also purple hydrants at 5997 Parkside Drive and Val Vista Park, located at 7399 Johnson Drive near the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) wastewater treatment plant.
Dublin boasts a sculpture titled “Thank You, Water,” in Emerald Glen Park that commemorates the Alamilla Spring, which indigenous people and early settlers used as their water source.
Shannon Park, also in Dublin, with its water slides and other water features including swimming pools, is a popular summertime location to cool off, and all the water is recirculated.
For a complete list of site locations and contest rules, visit, www.zone7water.com.