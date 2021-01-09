Kunsh Zutshi, a member of Boy Scout Troop 905 in Dublin, has earned the rank of Eagle.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For his project, Zutshi, a senior at Dublin High School, designed and supervised construction of an agility structure consisting of jumps, weave poles, and a horizontal ladder for the East Bay SPCA.
Only 4% of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle.
In addition to Scouting, Zutshi, the son of Swati Bakshi and Rahul Zutshi, has been a volunteer for Tri-Valley Animal Rescue for the past five years. He also takes part in martial arts and 4H speech competitions, and is a long-distance runner.
Zutshi plans to major in biology in college with the goal of working with animals as a career.