LIVERMORE — The Bank of Italy building, home to The Independent newspaper and a cornerstone of the downtown Livermore landscape, will be honored this month in a centennial celebration.
The historic Italian Renaissance Revival building on the corner of First Street and South Livermore Avenue was built in 1921 as the 13th branch of the Bank of Italy.
The Bank of Italy was founded in 1904 by Amadeo Pietro Giannini, the American-born son of Italian immigrants. His bank was meant for the “little fellow,” the laboring immigrants other banks would not serve.
“The Bank of Italy was the first to loan money to survivors of the 1906 earthquake,” said Toni Sterling, a former employee. According to Sterling, Giannini distributed the cash himself to earthquake victims from his horse-drawn carriage.
Sterling added, “(Giannini) was well-loved, liked and respected by his employees and clients for his heart and keen business acumen.”
Just nine years after opening the building on First Street, the Bank of Italy consolidated with Bank of America, which continued operations in the facility until 1957. The building then became Livermore’s city hall until 1978, when it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The city took over the building, and as the city grew, the staff needed more space,” said Doug Jorgensen, a photographer and longtime employee of The Independent. “For instance, the fire department was placed on McLeod and First Street. Then, city hall moved to its current location on South Livermore, and this became an office building.”
As an office building, the basement, ground floor and second story mezzanine were subdivided, avarious companies moved in and out. The vaults – one on the ground floor and one in the basement – remained, despite other changes. Livermore Downtown Inc. had its first office there along with a private safety deposit box company, according to Jorgensen.
Joan Seppala and her husband, Lynn, bought the building in 1991. They understood that the city would require a seismic upgrade, necessary to protect the core of the building – four layers of brick and mortar – from collapsing in a major earthquake. The building was built with bricks from the Livermore Fire Brick Company.
“Great care was taken to preserve the historic features during the renovation," explained Lynn. “Steel columns, reaching from the floor almost to the ceiling, were installed by removing one layer of bricks in sixteen locations inside the building, then epoxying the columns to the bricks, and finally refinishing the walls to make the seismic upgrade completely invisible.”
The Seppalas had to deal with several hurdles, including finding a compromise between the National Historic Registry and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. The building only provided bathrooms in the basement, which was not ADA compliant in 1991. But the National Historic Registry didn’t want bathrooms added upstairs, saying the building couldn’t be substantially changed. After some aggravating back and forth involving lawyers and architects, Jorgensen said a compromise was finally reached; an elevator was installed for those with disabilities to reach the downstairs bathroom.
Jorgensen continued, “When we were finished, it looked much as it did when it was a bank.”
The original marble floor installed by the Bank of Italy was unearthed under old carpet and linoleum during the 1991 renovations. The dimples made by bank customers as they stood in front of the teller windows are still visible in the marble. The vaults are still in place, and one still has its original door.
After the restoration, The Independent — founded by Joan Seppala in 1963 — moved out of its second-floor office in the Schenone Building and into the Bank of Italy.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Jorgensen said. “Joan was very involved in the changing of the downtown area in Livermore, and by owning this building, she had a stake in that. She truly loves the building and wanted it to look in some ways like a museum, but still functional for a newspaper.”