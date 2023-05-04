The 14th annual Livermore Uncorked! Wine Competition, sponsored and run by the Tri Valley Conservancy (TVC), began with a field of 175 wines. A record 33 wineries entered this year, some for the first time. Wines were screened by a panel of non-Livermore winemakers assembled by TVC wine consultant Julie Schreiber, who narrowed the field down to the 75 wines that went on to the finals.
Judges in the medal round were Schreiber, Nick Liang of Uncle Yu’s and Savannah Vento Chun, a certified Sommelier who works for Chambers & Chambers.
The top Best of Show wines were:
Best of Show: Garré Vineyard & Winery 2019 Sangiovese
Best White: Las Positas Vineyards 2022 Albariño
Best Rosé: Las Positas Vineyards 2022 Garnacha Rosado
Best Red: Garré Vineyard & Winery 2019 Sangiovese
Once again, a few wineries dominated, this time Garré and Del Valle (Aaron Luna) with five wins, Almost Famous, Darcie Kent and Wine Without Borders with four wins (all made by Julian Halasz), and Las Positas Vineyards, with two wins, made by winemaker Brent Amos. This is the second time this year Garré and Las Positas have shared Best of Show honors: the first was at the Alameda County Fair in March when Luna won Best Rosé for the 2022 Garré Grenache Rosé and Amos won Best White for the 2022 Las Positas Verdelho. It’s the second wine competition this month to crown a Sangiovese as the overall winner: Amador just gave the nod to the 2019 Cooper Ranch SangioBello.
Sauvignon Blanc: Almost Famous Wine Company 2022 Sauvignon Blanc
Spanish White: Las Positas Vineyards 2022 Albariño
Rosé: Las Positas Vineyards 2022 Garnacha Rosado
Other Whites: Wine Without Borders 2021 Grüner Veltliner
Chardonnay: Garré Vineyard & Winery 2022 Chardonnay
Cabernet Sauvignon: Garré Vineyard & Winery 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
(Under $45)
Cabernet Sauvignon: The Steven Kent Winery 2019 Single Vineyard Series
($45 and over) Sachau Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Zinfandel/Primitivo: Wine Without Borders 2021 Primitivo
Other Reds: Garré Vineyard & Winery 2019 Sangiovese
Bordeaux Blends: Cellar 13 Winery 2019 Aliheliga
Red Blends: Del Valle Winery 2020 Rosso Delight
Cabernet Franc: Del Valle Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc
Merlot: Darcie Kent Estate Winery 2019 Ghost Vines
Petite Sirah: Concannon Vineyard 2019 Reserve Petite Sirah, Captain Joe’s