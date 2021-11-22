Despite chilly and sometimes stormy weather, more than 100,000 people attended the 2021 Alameda County Fair.
“We were so pleased with how the community came out to support the fair this year,” said Tiffany Cadrette, marketing and communications manager. “And while we loved the unique fall experience, we are so excited to return to our traditional summer dates.”
The 2022 fair is scheduled for June 17 to July 10, 2022.
The fair, which is usually held during the summer, was moved to October this year because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was cancelled in 2019 because of the pandemic.
A torrential storm three days into the 10-day run this year forced the fairgrounds to close for the day on Oct. 24.
The Alameda County Fair also reported that fairgoers this year consumed almost 20,000 corn dogs, more than 8,000 funnel cakes and 3,766 barbecued turkey legs.