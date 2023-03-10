Pleasanton – A Bay Area rap legend and country superstar are just a few of the incredible acts gracing the stage at 2023 Alameda County Fair, happening June 16 – July 9 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
The Fair is announcing a few of their performers now but will be releasing the full line up to the Big O Concert Series throughout the month of March via email and their social media channels. Early access will be available to Season Pass holders on March 15 and available to the general public on March 17.
Hip hop superstar E-40 is known for his deep Bay Area roots and unique vernacular that has sparked such hits like “Tell Me When to Go” and “Sprinkle Me”. The Vallejo born rapper is the founder of Sic Wid It Records and has released 26 albums to date. He is slated to headline the Fair on June 29.
Three time Grammy nominated musician Joe Nichols, who has been a mainstay in country music for over two decades, will also be performing at the Fair on June 28. He’s known as bridging the gap between the genre’s old school roots and contemporary era.
Yachtley Crew and other popular cover bands playing the hits of George Michael and the Bee Gees will also be performing throughout the Fair’s 20 day run.
“This year, the Fair streamlined the concert ticketing system and Fair admission will not be included with concert admission,” said Kristin LaPorte, Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Alameda County Fair. “This change will allow guests to take advantage of the discounted tickets through June 15 and promotion days during Fair.”
In addition to the star-studded concerts, all the Fair favorites will return, including the world’s best Fair food, live horse racing, action sports, pig racing, carnival, STEAM Activities, tasting fests and cultural festivals.
Check for more announcements and regular updates on the 2023 Fair at alamedacountyfair.com.
2023 Alameda County Fair Information
Dates: June 16-July 9 (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays, but open on July 3 & 4)
Hours: 12pm-11pm daily (except July 4, 12pm-8pm)
Carnival Hours: Wed-Thurs 1pm to closing, Fri-Sun 1pm to closing, July 4 (1pm-8pm)
Horse Racing: Every Friday through Sunday, plus July 4 (no racing July 3)
Concerts: 8pm-9:15pm nightly (except July 4)
Drone Show: 9:30pm nightly (except July 4)
Movies on the Lawn: Every night at 6pm, including July 4
Special Advance Pricing (until 6/15/23):
General (13-61) -- $15
Seniors (62+) -- $13
Kids (6-12) -- $13
General Parking -- $13
Unlimited Carnival + Sky Ride wristbands -- $32 (Valid any one day of the Fair)
Carnival tickets may only purchase on site at a Carnival Kiosk after June 15
Fair Premium Season Pass (admission for all 20 days with PARKING, plus concert early access) -- $90
Season Pass (admission for all 20 days, plus concert early access) -- $45
Regular Gate Admission* (Starting June 16 – July 9):
General (13-61) -- $18
Seniors (62+) -- $15
Kids (6-12) -- $15
Children 5 and Under -- FREE
General Parking -- $15
Unlimited Carnival + Sky Ride wristbands -- Wed-Thurs $37, Fri-Sun & July 4, $42 – valid any one day of Fair – may only be purchased in at a Butler Kiosk inside the Fair starting June 16
Promotions and Special Days
Pint for a Pass March 1-May 31 -- Give blood and receive a FREE general admission ticket good any single day of Fair is open in June
Father’s Day Sunday, June 18 -- Dads get a free t-shirt with general admission for the first 1,000 fathers (while supplies last)
Feed the Need Food Drive and $1 Ride Day Wednesday, June 21 -- one FREE general admission for June 21 until 5pm with the donation of 4 non-perishable food items Benefits Alameda County Community Food Bank and $1 rides until 5pm
Pet Food Drive and $1 Ride Day Wednesday, June 28 -- Bring new, unopened pet food items to benefit Valley Humane Society and receive FREE one general admission for June 28 & $1 rides, until 5pm
First Responder’s Day: July 4 -- Free general Fair admission with ID Until 3pm
$1 Ride Day July 5 -- $1 rides until 5pm
$3 Fair Food Bites (Thursdays June 22, June 29 and July 6 Until 5pm) -- Select fun-sized Fair treats just $3 each
Children 5 and Under: FREE general admission ALL DAY, EVERYDAY
Military Appreciation: One FREE general Fair admission with valid Military ID, ALL DAY, EVERYDAY
The Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association, a 501c3 non-profit organization, produces the annual Alameda County Fair without any tax funding from the government. It is ranked one of the top 50 North American Fairs and the 7th largest fair in California. The Fairgrounds is home to the oldest one-mile racetrack in America.