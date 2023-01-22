Fresh off her performance in last year’s Academy Award-winning film “CODA,” Marlee Matlin will discuss her Hollywood career as a deaf actor and activist for the hearing-impaired at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., will present “An Evening with Marlee Matlin” at 7:30 p.m., in partnership with the Rae Dorough Speaker Series. Her presentation in American Sign Language (ASL) will be translated by an interpreter.
Produced by Apple TV+, “CODA” became the first motion picture starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Troy Kotsur also became the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, while writer-director Siân Heder received an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Deaf since early childhood, Matlin, then 21, received worldwide acclaim for her debut film performance in the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.” She remains the youngest person to ever win an Oscar for Best Actress and was the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award.
Matlin also starred in the series “Reasonable Doubts on NBC,” the Emmy Award-winning “Picket Fences” on CBS, and the award-winning drama “West Wing,” also on NBC. From 2011 to 2017, she starred in the Peabody Award-winning series “Switched at Birth” on ABC.
Tickets are $25 to $70 at livermorearts.org.