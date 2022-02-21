Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer Randy Newman will headline the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala on Saturday, Sept. 10.
He will be accompanied by the Livermore-Amador Symphony at what is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (Livermore Arts). Proceeds support activities at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center, as well as the non-profit organization’s educational and cultural arts outreach activities.
Known for his Southern-accented singing style, Newman recorded such early hits as “Short People,” “I Love LA,” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” In the 1980s, he began composing and arranging soundtracks for Hollywood, working on such films as “The Natural,” “Ragtime,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “A Bugs Life,” “Monsters University,” and all four “Toy Story” movies.
Newman has been nominated for 22 Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song in 2002 for “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters, Inc.” and again in 2011 for “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3.” He has also won seven Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
The Brilliance at the Bankhead gala, starting at 6 p.m., will also include dinner provided by On the Vine catering, raffle prizes, and live and silent auctions. VIP tickets and sponsorships are available now at livermorearts.org. Tickets for the public go on sale June 2.