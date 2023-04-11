Actor Duffy Hudson will portray the forgotten genius Nikola Tesla, whose discoveries led to the development oft he modern alternating current electric power system, for an Ed Kinney Series presentation at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Tuesday, April 18.
Tesla was a Serbian American inventor and rival to Thomas Edison, who promoted a direct current electrical system. At his death in 1943, Tesla held more than 300 patents.
The Ed Kinney Series is a monthly program of historical character portrayals and speakers sponsored by the Museum on Main in Pleasanton. Hudson will portray Tesla in character, including a Q & A session following his presentation.
Hudson will give an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25, with discounts for museum members, students, and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at museumonmain.org, at the Museum on Main, or by calling 925-462-2766.