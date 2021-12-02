Kendra Murray and Ralph Scott, voice actors and producers for Squeaky Cheese Productions, will use audience submissions to demonstrate how audiobook specialists can communicate a writer’s vision for a meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Squeaky Cheese Productions in Petaluma, California, offers “duet narration,” with each of the voice actors creating an entire cast of characters for an audiobook. Their talk is titled, “He said. She said. We said.”
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road, in Pleasanton. Reservations are required by emailing reservations@trivalleywriters.org. The cost is $14 for members, $18 for nonmembers, $6 for student members and $10 for student nonmembers. Payment must be made in advance at trivalleywriters.org.
Members who would like their published or in-progress work to be used in the demonstration should contact Deborah Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org for the submission requirements.