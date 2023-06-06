Actress and living-history reenactor Leslie Goddard will portray suffragist Alice Stokes Paul at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Tuesday, June 13.
An innovative and tireless worker, Paul arranged parades, organized demonstrations, lobbied politicians, and endured imprisonment in the United Kingdom and the U.S. during the struggle for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century.
Goddard’s presentation is part of the Museum on Main’s Ed Kinney Speakers Series. She will appear at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The museum also offers an online presentation a week after the live performances.
Tickets for the in-person performances are $25, with discounts for museum members, students, and seniors, and are available at the museum, online at museumonmain.org, or by calling 925-462-2766. Tickets for online viewing are $25.
The Ed Kinney Speaker Series is sponsored by the City of Pleasanton, Civic Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, Alameda County Arts Commission, and Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn.