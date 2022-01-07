Livermore Arts is saddened to announce that out of an abundance of caution, Al Franken is postponing his January tour dates at the Bankhead Theater.
Franken is eager to move his postponed tour dates to a date in the near future and is currently exploring options at the Bankhead still within the calendar year. The previously scheduled performances with the former SNL cast member and U.S. Senator were sold out events this Saturday, Jan. 8.
Livermore Arts will be contacting ticket holders with the rescheduled performance date as soon as it is locked in. The all-around Al Franken, in his now to-be-announced performance date, will be performing at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in Downtown Livermore. Livermore Arts apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
As Franken’s two performances at the Bankhead were sold out events, Livermore Arts is asking patrons to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date. If for some reason, ticket holders already know later this year does not work for their schedules, they are asked to email boxoffice@lvpac.org and mention if they would like to transfer their tickets to another Bankhead performance or simply convert their tickets to a donation.