Al Franken made Livermore one of the stops on his standup comedy tour last weekend.
Appearing in two sold-out shows at the Bankhead Theater, the comedian discussed a variety of topics during his performances.
“I really love doing this,” he said of his comedy performance. “I’ve always admired standups … it’s a real discipline, so I started going to the Comedy Cellar down in Greenwich Village, doing three nights a week and developed the act. I would do anywhere from 20 to 35 minutes and be part of a lineup. People weren’t expecting me at first, It was a lot of fun, and they started booking me.”
Franken began his national career with Saturday Night Live, working for 15 seasons between 1975 and 1995. After leaving the show, he authored several books, became a radio personality and kept tabs on current events.
His standup comedy tour is his most recent endeavor. Franken said he has enjoyed learning the ropes.
“Dana Carvey once said to me there’s no reason to be a comedian unless you have to be a comedian,” said Franken. “Pretty much everyone I know in comedy had to be a comedian, a little like musicians have to be musicians. I just love comedy, and I love to laugh.”
Chris Carter, executive director of Livermore Valley Performing Arts, said he was entertained by Franken’s shows.
“I saw the show and introduced him both times,” Carter said. “He was very funny and even wrote a joke for me as part of the introduction, which was very fun. He even gave me some good tips for how to deliver the joke. In all, I felt it was very successful.”
Franken is one of many comics to appear recently at the Bankhead, along with Tom Papa, Paula Poundstone and Alonzo Bodden. Carter said the Bankhead’s patrons always turn out for the laughs, and Franken’s shows just reinforced how much the Tri-Valley loves comedy.
Franken is also known in the political realm. He served as a United States Senator from Minnesota from 2009 to 2018, then resigned after allegations of inappropriate behavior during a USO tour in 2006.
Of the disparagement surrounding his political career, he said he hopes people keep an open mind, referencing a piece by Jane Mayer in “The New Yorker.”
“I would suggest that if you haven’t read that, that you read it, and I think that sheds a lot of light on this,” Franken said. “I asked for the ethics process, and I thought I was going to get it, and I didn’t … I had 36 of my Democratic colleagues' demand that I leave, and I thought that was wrong. Nine of them have apologized publicly.”
Franken’s next stop is Buffalo, New York. As he continues to refine his routine – he had to remove all his alopecia jokes after the Oscars – he said he is having a lot of fun and looks forward to visiting more cities.