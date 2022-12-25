The Alameda County Arts Commission recently announced the 2023 ARTSFUND Grant Program for Alameda County-based nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
Information can be found at the Arts Commission website arts.acgov.org click on ARTSFUND. Standard grant awards are $2,000 to $3,000 each. The application deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
The ARTSFUND Grant Program supports all types of arts and cultural programs, such as visual arts, dance, music, theater, literature, media arts, and other related forms presented by Alameda County nonprofit organizations. Last year’s ARTSFUND program awarded grants to 61 nonprofit organizations throughout Alameda County.
The Alameda County Arts Commission, a division of the County of Alameda, is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Alameda County by nurturing a thriving environment for the arts, promoting economic opportunities for Alameda County’s artists and arts organizations, and encouraging public participation in the arts.
The Arts Commission staff will present webinars to assist organizations in preparing their grant application. The online workshops will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.; and Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Workshops are free, open to the public, and reservations are not required.
For details about how to join the Zoom webinars and to learn more about the ARTSFUND Grant Program visit the Alameda County Arts Commission website at arts.acgov.org click on ARTSFUND. The Arts Commission staff can also be reached by email at artscommission@acgov.org or phone 510-208-9646. Funding for the ARTSFUND Grant Program is provided by the County of Alameda, individual contributions submitted with county property tax payments, and donations to the Foundation for the Arts in Alameda County.