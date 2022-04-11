The Alameda County Arts Commission is inviting community members to submit nominations for its 2022 Alameda County Arts Leadership Awards.
The annual awards program recognizes one person from each of the five Alameda County Board of Supervisor districts for outstanding achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and residents of the county.
Nominees must be county residents and involved in an arts discipline such as music, dance, visual arts, literature, theater, film and video, traditional craft and folk art, or new media.
Nominees also must be affiliated with an Alameda County arts organization as an artist, staff person, board member, teacher, volunteer, donor, supporter, or advocate.
Rachel Osajima, Arts Commission director, said nominations should include a description of the nominee’s major achievements in the arts that have benefited the community; the impact and results of the achievements; and other background information that may distinguish the nominee from peers and colleagues.
Nominations are due by Friday, May 20, and must be submitted online at acgov.org/arts/awards.
The Arts Commission is expected to review the nominations in June and the award winners recognized by the Board of Supervisors in early October as part of the county’s celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
For more information, contact the Arts Commission at 510-208-9646 or artscommission@acgov.org, or visit acgov.org/arts/awards.