The deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for the second round of funding through the Alameda County Arts Relief Grant Program is 5 p.m., Friday, May 13.
Funded through the federal American Rescue Plan and managed by the Alameda County Arts Commission, the program was created to help nonprofit arts and cultural organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Arts Commission, the program will provide as much as $1 million to county arts and cultural nonprofit organizations.
Nonprofits that already received grants during the first round of relief funding, or through the annual Alameda County ArtsFund Grant Program, may apply for additional funds, if all other eligibility requirements are met.
Program guidelines and an online application are available at acgov.org/arts.