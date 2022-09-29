Alameda County – Following hours of public discussion over a practice some called barbaric, brutal, inhumane and even sexist, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors last week voted to ban controversial “wild cow milking” events at rodeos held in unincorporated areas.
The board’s 4-0 action Sept. 20, with Supervisor David Haubert abstaining, will impose the restriction on the Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo held annually at Rowell Ranch Rodeo Park in unincorporated Castro Valley. It will not affect the annual Livermore Rodeo, which lists wild cow milking on its event schedule for June 10 and 11, 2023. The Livermore City Council would have to ban the event because the rodeo is in its jurisdiction.
In wild cow milking events, cowboys chase down and rope lactating beef cows and milk them. The cowboy with the fastest time wins.
“I’m delighted to get wild cow milking banned,” said Oakland resident Eric Mills, whose organization, Action for Animals, has fought rodeo as a sport for years. Mills said the wild cow milking and other events would have been eliminated long ago if they involved dogs instead of beef cows. He noted that Livermore councilmembers should expect to see him at meetings in October.
“To abuse animals for fun and games, it’s just morally not acceptable,” Mills said. “Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.”
Placed on the board’s agenda by Supervisors Richard Valle and Dave Brown, the action originally would have also banned the use of spurs and bucking straps, tools that many of the activists said cause pain and serious injuries to calves and bulls.
Valle and Brown agreed to drop that provision in order to pass the wild cow milking ban, citing comments from numerous ranchers that the items were necessary for their work.
“I don’t think any of the supervisors were ever serious about banning flank straps or spurs, sadly, but the wild cow milking ban is a good start,” Mills said. “Still, a major victory for these abused cows and calves. I’ll be satisfied when this abuse is outlawed worldwide.”
In a statement, Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo said it appreciated the time the Board of Supervisors gave to the agenda item, which was “trying to ban activities and tools safely used in ranching, equestrian, horse racing, local parades, county fair and rodeo. “
“While the process used to get here, and the outcome, are not supported by the Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo, we are relieved to know that ranching, rodeo and community events will continue,” the statement said. “The care and handling of our livestock always comes first; and the local events at our sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo give local rodeo participants the opportunity to participate in an event that is governed by more than 70 animal welfare rules.”
Wild cow milking came before the board in 2019, but no action was taken. At that time, the board voted to ban “mutton busting,” an event where children are placed on the backs of sheep to ride them like bucking broncos.
Brown, who is serving out the late Supervisor Wilma Chan’s term following her death last year, said the issue was important to her and worthy of action.
For several hours, dozens of residents, representatives of animal rights groups, ranchers and rodeo enthusiasts, spoke before the supervisors. Those in favor of the ban cited inhumane treatment of animals, while those against said rodeo was a time-honored American tradition that did not harm animals. The straps and spurs, speakers said, were a necessary part of their ranching work and not detrimental to the animals.
Berkeley resident Cassie King told the board members that she believed wild cow milking was inhumane.
“If I were lactating, I would not want to have a grown adult tackle me to the ground and steal milk from my breasts,” King said. “It would be horrible for me just like it is for these animals…They feel pain just like we do. They feel fear just like we do.”
Oakland resident Caitlyn Zittkowski said she supported the measure to ban wild cow milking and the implements that injure animals. She said wild cow milking terrorizes animals for sport.
“Entertainment should not be valued above the prevention of suffering,” she said. “We are a compassionate county. I support putting an end to these cruel practices.”
Phil Doyle of Livermore, however, told the board he strongly opposed the ban.
“I believe this item is brought forth with little to no dialogue with industry officials, or even at the minimum, any meaningful due diligence in regards to the animal’s life and care in and out of the rodeo arena,” Doyle said. “This item would monumentally change an industry by a group of people that wish to force their agenda on an industry and lifestyle that has built a partnership with our animals that these opponents do not understand.”
Livermore resident Kathy Larson said she and her son were involved in high school rodeo and she opposed the measure.
“These animals really are taken care of,” Larson said. “They are loved. They are fed. The strap makes them buck. It does not hurt them.”
Following a brief recess after the public comment period, Supervisor Nate Miley chided his colleagues for putting wild cow milking on the panel’s agenda and taking so much of the board’s time. First apologizing to county employees for “taking up time that we cannot regain,” Miley angrily identified a list of other issues that could have been handled instead, including those related to homelessness, the Santa Rita Jail, veterans affairs, mental illness, ambulance service, reparations, crime and foster children.
“We have been dealing with a pandemic that’s not over,” Miley said. “We’ve got other issues like monkeypox.”
Miley and Board President Keith Carson questioned why the ban was placed on the board’s agenda without it going through the county’s normal process of vetting through committees, including the county’s Agriculture Advisory Committee.
Brown responded that wild cow milking had been through the process in 2019, and it was time to take action.
Haubert, whose district includes much of the county’s rural ranching area, appeared to take the side of ranchers. Haubert said he listened to both sides and “there’s clearly a difference of opinion of what constitutes animal cruelty.”
He said ranchers and farmers need the straps, spurs and ropes to do their work. He called the tools “widely accepted all over the country.”
Valle and Brown ultimately agreed to remove the part of the ordinance that prohibited straps and spurs in order to pass the wild cow milking ban.
Valle added that he took umbrage with the comments that the issue wasn’t as important as others the board could be handling.
“I agree with one of the speakers who said, ‘Animals, they don’t get to step up to the podium. They don’t get a chance to speak,’” Valle said.
Colby Staysa, the secretary/director of the Livermore Rodeo, said the rodeo’s board had not met to discuss “what we want to do going forward.”
“The county ordinance has no impact on Livermore, but we are conscious of the public’s opinion and want to be good representatives of rodeo and western heritage,” Staysa said. “So, it’s something that we are going to evaluate and move forward.”