Alameda County Fair last week announced the winners of the 2021 Alameda County, Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Summit, and Amateur Wine competitions.
The Almost Famous Wine Co. took Best of Alameda County honors, a new category, out of 106 entries in the 2021 Alameda County Wine Competition for its 2018 vintage Firepit Petit Sirah.
Almost Famous Wine also took Best of Show (Red) for its Firepit Petit Sirah and Best of Show (Rosé) for its 2020 Pistachio Lane Rosé.
Concannon Vineyard took Best of Show (White) for its 2019 Chardonnay and Singling Winemaker took Best of Show (Dessert) for it 2015 Tawny Pot.
Almost Famous Wine also received Best of Show (Zinfandel) at the Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Summit for its 2019 Primitivo and Best of Show (Sauvignon Blanc) for its 2020 Sauvignon Blanc.
In the Amateur Wine Competition, Best of Show (Red) went to Thieving Crow Vineyard for its Parineaux Bordeaux Blend, while Best of Show (Dessert) went to Fred Watkins for his 2017 Zinfandel Port.
For a complete list of winning wines, go to 2021 Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Summit; 2021 Alameda County Wine Competition, and 2021 Alameda County Homemade Wine Competition.
After being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alameda County Fair is scheduled to return this fall from Oct. 22-31.