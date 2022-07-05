Singer and songwriter Michelle Lambert, a Bay Area native, will perform on the Grandstand Stage at the Alameda County Fair on Thursday, July 7.
Lambert was born in Covelo and raised in Northern California before moving to Boston, where she attended the Berklee College of Music and was a member of the Captain Wolf Band. She released her first album, “Warrior,” in 2015, after returning to California. “Angel,” her second album, was released in 2017. Earlier this year, she released a single, “Come to Me,” which reached No. 1 on the indie charts out of New York. The music video for “Come to Me” was filmed at McGrail Vineyards in Livermore.
Her performance at the Alameda County Fair begins at 7:30 p.m.