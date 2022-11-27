The Alameda County Fair will run from Friday, June 16, through Sunday, July, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
The theme for the annual fair will be Summer Vibes.
“We are excited to bring the community back together next year with a theme that celebrates summer,” said Jerome Hoban, chief executive officer for the Alameda County Fairgrounds. “The fair is an exciting time when memories are made, (next) year’s theme captures that feeling.”
The fair will include a summer concert series, horse racing, and special events, including the Hispanic festival, along with traditional fair food, carnival rides, animal exhibits, and children’s activities.
“We are proud to offer an inclusive and safe fair that celebrates the entire community,” said Angel Moore, the fairgrounds chief operating officer.
Discount tickets will be available online through June 15: $15 for general admission, $13 for child and senior admission. General parking will be $13, one-day carnival wristbands $32, and season passes will start at $45.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 23, with an additional 10% savings through Tuesday, Nov. 29. Processing fees will also be waived during the November sale.
For more information, visit alamedacountyfair.com.