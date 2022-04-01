This year, the road to summer leads right to the Bay Area’s ultimate destination for summer fun, as the Alameda County Fair takes place from June 17 to July 10.
The fair is themed “Road to Summer” and will kick off with a special “Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out” run, benefitting Sunflower Hill, a Pleasanton-based nonprofit offering space where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can live, work, learn, and thrive.
Attendees can register for either a 5K or 1 mile run for athletes of all abilities, and participants are encouraged to choose the length suitable to their comfort and ability. Entry fees from the race cover a custom event t-shirt, post-race refreshments and admission to the fair the day of the run, Saturday June 18.
“We are thrilled to bring the Fair back this summer and to be able to help our local non-profits at the same time,” said Jerome Hoban, CEO of the Alameda County Fairgrounds. “The Fun Run is going to be an exciting kick off to our opening weekend, and we hope the entire community will come out to show their support.”
The fair will bring back beloved attractions such as the nightly concert series, live horse racing, action sports, animals and exhibits, Kids Park and STEAM Activities, and numerous special events and cultural festivals. Traditional favorites such as the petting zoo, carnival rides, pig races, and the world’s best fair food will all be back, bigger and better than ever.
For more information, visit alamedacountyfair.com.