The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton will host a cat adoption, equestrian show, robot fighting, spring home show, the Tri-Valley Innovation Fair, and a fun run for education during a busy April.
The month will kick off with the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza and Adoption Event, sponsored by Loving Cats World Wide, on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.
The weekend will include a cat-judging contest, speakers, an opportunity to connect with local charities, and adopt homeless cats and kittens.
General admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children, and $18 for senior citizens.
The same weekend, the Golden Gate Arabian Horse Association will hold its 66th annual show on the fairgrounds at the Pleasanton Equestrian Center.
The two-day event will include a variety of demonstrations and competitions in Western, English, Hunter, and Working Western divisions.
Admission to the horse show, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, is free. Parking at Gates 8 and 12 off Valley Avenue is $15.
The annual RoboGames competition will be coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the first time from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 9.
Created in 2004 as the RoboOlympics, this will be the first RoboGames since 2017. Much like the human Olympics, robots will compete in a variety of events demonstrating their skill, strength, speed, and dexterity. But combat robotics is consistently the biggest crowd attraction.
Daily tickets are $45 and are available at RoboGames.net. Admission is free for active-duty military and their dependents. For more information and a list of daily events, go to robogames.net.
It’s also back to the Pleasanton Equestrian Center on Saturday, April 8, for a Gymkhana Play Day and Tack Swap, with classes in timed events for $20.
There is a $10 admission fee for spectators, with free parking at Gate 12. For more information, go to alamedacountyfair.com.
The Alameda Spring Home Show is also back at the fairgrounds this year.
The home show will run from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, with dozens of vendors showcasing ideas in building, remodeling, or redecorating home and outdoor living areas.
The home show will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Parking is $15 at Gates 8 and 12.
The fairgrounds will host the fifth annual Tri-Valley Innovation Fair, presented by the Quest Science Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
More than 80 exhibiters are scheduled to highlight the region’s focus on science, engineering, and technology, including interactive and hands-on displays.
Admission is free. Parking is $15 at Gate 8.
On Saturday, April 22, the Alameda County Fairgrounds will host the San Francisco Rugged Maniac Race, organized by Ventures Endurance, with a 3.1-mile course, the “world’s biggest mud pit,” and more than 25 obstacles.
To register for the race, which includes a three-story waterslide and “all the mud one could possibly want,” go to ruggedmaniac.com.
The last day of the month, Sunday, April 30, Workday, a Pleasanton-based financial management and human resources software company, will sponsor the Pleasanton Run for Education.
The annual event, with 5K, 10K, and two-mile courses, is a fundraiser for Pleasanton Partnerships in Education, a nonprofit that helps support teachers and students in the Pleasanton Unified School District.
There is also a quarter-mile Kids Challenge course for children 3 to 10, although all the courses are considered stroller and walker-friendly events.
The 10K will begin at 7:50 a.m., with the Kids Challenge the last to leave at 9:15 a.m.
Entry fees range from $10 to $55, depending on a runner’s age and course. To register, go to ppierun.com.