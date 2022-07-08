The Alameda County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended that the Board of Supervisors place a measure on the November ballot asking voters to increase the size of agricultural and equestrian buildings allowed on farmland.
The measure, written over the last year by various county commissioners and staff, would make amendments to Measure D, a voter-approved initiative passed 22 years ago to place restrictions on development to protect farmland and open space.
If passed by voters, the changes would enable wine growers and other farmers to build agricultural structures on their properties of up to 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. A 40-acre property, for example, could have a building of up to 43,560-square feet. Currently, that building can be 1%of what’s known as “Floor Area Ratio,” FAR, or about 17,400-square-feet. Wine growers say 1% FARs are too small to store their necessary equipment. The larger size would equal what is currently allowed for greenhouses.
Under the ordinance, equestrian business owners could erect covered arenas of at least 20,000-square-feet on smaller farms up to 2.5% of the square footage of a larger parcel. Arenas would be capped at 60,000-square-feet regardless of whether the parcel size would allow for a larger building.
Horse ranchers believe the changes will enable them to hold equestrian competitions and riding events that, for now, are held in other Northern California counties because they are too large to hold under Alameda County’s restrictions.
Following its passage in 2000, Measure D, the “Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative,” amended portions of the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and Castro Valley General Plan (CVGP) to create limitations on development on parcels with general plan designations of Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) or Resource Management (RM).
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, told the planning commission on Tuesday that he supported taking the equestrian issue to voters, a different approach that failed nearly a decade ago with only the Board of Supervisors involved.
“A ballot measure is the only way to do this,” Schneider said. “Changing the FAR is a substantive change to Measure D, not a technical modification that the Board of Supervisors is authorized to make. I support the ballot measure approach, which is not the way it was attempted the first time around.”
The measure will be forwarded to the supervisors in July for their approval to send to voters. The move comes following about three years of discussions about potential amendments to Measure D. Friends of Livermore (FOL), a community grassroots organization that supports provisions of Measure D to protect natural lands, said previously that the size of equestrian facilities was the only issue identified for potential change during 18 meetings.
The group last year announced its support for changes as long as the ballot measure limited the increase to 2.5% FAR for all agricultural buildings on LPA. That limit is the same as allowed for greenhouses.
In addition, following numerous meetings of the AAC, planning commission and board of supervisors, the ballot measure added the 20,000-square-foot minimum arena size for smaller horse farms and a maximum limit of 2.5% on larger farms, but no bigger than 60,000-square-feet no matter the parcel size.
“The ballot measure will allow larger agricultural buildings in LPA-designated areas, and it enacts a new square footage allowance for covered equestrian riding arenas in both the LPA and Resource Management designations, including in the Castro Valley and Palomares Canyonlands,” Schneider said. “Importantly, the larger agricultural buildings are for agricultural purposes only. They cannot be used to serve the public or for social events.”
Schneider added that smaller parcels will have “proportionately smaller covered arenas so that neighboring property owners will not be unduly impacted by too many excessively large-roofed structures nearby.”
“To the extent that current building square footage limits have prevented agricultural and equestrian businesses from being successful, these changes should make a significant difference,” Schneider said.
With minimal discussion, the planning commission approved sending the ordinance to the board of supervisors with a 7-0 vote.
Besides Schneider, the planning commission heard from two community members in support of the measure. Jean King, a representative of FOL, said the group took part in the year of public meetings with concerns about the need for larger agricultural buildings and covered equestrian buildings.
“This measure addresses those concerns with practical limits,” King said. “Therefore, Friends of Livermore supports this Measure D initiative.”
Chuck Moore, a county AAC member who helped to formulate the language of the measure last year, said the change will enable horse ranchers like himself to hold equestrian events.
“I would say that Friends of Livermore has been very helpful in adopting this and working with us on the language that was acceptable to this community,” said Moore, who took part in the earlier failed effort. “I think it's very important to get this passed.”
The board of supervisors will conduct a first reading of the ordinance at its July 19 meeting with official approval expected on Aug. 2. It must be passed by Aug. 12 to be eligible for the Nov. 8 election.