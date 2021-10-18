Six residents will be honored this month by the Alameda County Arts Commission for their artistic achievements and contributions to the arts community.
Lisa Bullwinkel, Gregory Conway, Kala Ghaty, Carl Larson, Vanessa Thomas, and Angela Wellman will receive Alameda County Arts Leadership Awards for 2021 at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 12.
The meeting will be closed to in-person attendance but will be available by online teleconference.
Ghaty, a special education teacher for the Fremont Unified School District, founded the Kalaamandir Art School in Fremont 20 years ago and has taught visual art classes to hundreds of students. She specializes in teaching Tanjore and Mysore, two forms of classical South Indian painting.
Thomas, a freelance journalist who has lived in Dublin since 2013, is co-founder of the Dublin Arts Collective. She is also involved in the Pleasanton Art League, Livermore Art Association, Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour, Tri-Valley Cultural Tourism Working Group, and Lapis Lazuli Art Club.
Larson is an exhibiting artist who also teaches tole and decorative painting at the Newark Adult School in Newark. He is widely recognized as one of the foremost artists in traditional Western European folk-art painting.
Wellman is an award-winning musician, scholar, photographer, educator, and community activist. She is founder of the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music in Oakland. This year she was remote artist-In-residence with Villa San Francisco, during which she conducted research on African American musicians in Paris and the influences of jazz and hip-hop in France.
Conway, a life-long resident of Castro Valley, plays in the Chabot College Wind Symphony. He is also an executive board member for the Jenny Lin Foundation and symphonic band director for the foundation’s summer program. From 2005 to 2021, he was director of instrumental music at Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont.
Bullwinkel is founder and director of the Berkeley Arts and Culture Hotline, a steering committee member for the Berkeley Cultural Trust, coordinating committee member for the Community for a Cultural Civic Center in Berkeley, and a board member for the University of California Chancellor's Community Partnership Fund. She was instrumental in developing Berkeley's Festival Grant Program.