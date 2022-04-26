Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert will host an observance of the National Day of Prayer at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on May 5.
Even before the nation’s founding, the Continental Congress proclaimed a Day of Prayer in 1755. Almost 200 years later, in 1952, Congress established an annual day of prayer. The law was amended in 1988 to designate the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.
“The goal of this event is to highlight the cooperation and collaboration between church and state, recognizing that in America, freedom of religion allows us all to pray in our own way,” said Haubert, whose district include Dublin, Livermore, and the unincorporated communities of Sunol and East Livermore.
“This event is a great way to bring people of all different backgrounds together, especially during a time of international conflict,” Haubert added.
Leadership from Cornerstone Fellowship, Harbor Light, Glad Tidings Church, Muslim Community Center – East Bay, Coptic Orthodox Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Forerunner Christian Church, Hindu American Foundation, Palma Ceia Baptist Church, St. Michael Catholic Church, Fa Yun Chan Temple, Tri-Valley Sikh Center, and Chabad of the Tri-Valley will be offering devotionals. Fremont Councilmember Rick Jones will be presenting opening comments.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the fairground’s amphitheater, 4501 Pleasanton Ave. in Pleasanton.
Those who expect to attend the National Day of Prayer are asked to register at tinyurl.com/2p8frjec, although walk-ins will also be admitted. The ceremony will also be available for viewing on Zoom and Facebook Live.
For more information, including the links for remote viewing, visit tinyurl.com/2p8frjec.