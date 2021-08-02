The Alameda County Arts Commission is creating a registry of artists interested in being considered for public art opportunities.
The registry is open to professional artists who live, are permanently employed, or have a studio in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Yolo counties.
Artists may submit applications to be placed on the registry at bit.ly/ACCAFElink. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. For more information, visit acgov.org/arts.