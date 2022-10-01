Dennis Baker, co-founder and president of the Alliance for the Visual Arts (AVA), has received the Alameda County Arts Commission’s 2022 Leadership Award from County Supervisor District 1, which represents Livermore, Dublin, and portions of Pleasanton.
Anne Giancola, visual arts and education manager for Livermore Valley Arts, received the commission’s award from District 2, which represents Oakland and most of Pleasanton. Traditionally, the commission votes to recognize one person from each of the county’s five supervisor districts, based on nominations from the community, although this year the commission announced six awards because of a tie for District 3.
The other award winners were Tina Blaine, Naomi Johnson-Diouf, Naru Kwina, and Ruey Lin Syrop.
In addition to starting AVA, which offers space on its website to help artists establish an online presence and display their works, Baker, a Livermore resident, is co-leader of the Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour and a member of the Livermore Art Association, Pleasanton Art League, and Dublin Arts Collective, where he served as an executive board member.
In addition to her role with Livermore Valley Arts, Giancola serves on the Pleasanton Civic Arts Commissioner, is a founding member of AVA, board member for the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council, and a member of the Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art. She was also involved in establishing the Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a working artist, Giancola’s focus is on painting murals.
The six award recipients will be recognized by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in conjunction with National Arts and Humanities Month. For more information about other award recipients, visit artscommission@acgov.org.