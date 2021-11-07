The Alliance for the Visual Arts (AVA) will host a free online and in-person tour of more than 50 artist studios from Danville to Livermore on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Tri-Valley Artist Studio Tour, will include demonstrations, artwork for sale and the opportunity to talk with artists about their techniques and inspiration.
The AVA will also host a free preview of the tour on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Almost Famous Wine Company, 2271 Vasco Road., Suite D, Livermore. More than 30 artists are expected to attend the kickoff event. Guests can sample some great wines as they plot their route for the weekend tour.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Esne9I.