Livermore - Delta Wires, longtime respected blues mainstays in the San Francisco Bay Area's music scene, will perform locally at Almost Famous Wine Company, 2271 S. Vasco Road, on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.
The event will also serve as an album-release party for the group's new, full-length album "If Somebody Told Me...," which was released in January. The evening's opening act, Frankie G, will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Ernie Pinata’s searing and impassioned harp on the track 'Can't Win For Losin' opens this dynamic new CD. This seven-piece East Bay-based band has been generating powerful blues for over thirty years, performing at festivals from Monterey to Italy, and always with monumental audience response - all of which has earned them membership in California’s Blues Hall of Fame in 2012.
The Delta Wires' potent combination of tight and highly-polished horns, fierce bluesy guitar and Pinata's crying, emotional harp make for a powerful fusion, blending the heartbeat of the Delta with electric sophistication
and a full-blooded brass sound. If Somebody Told Me... includes several originals, a few nods to the legendary Sonny Boy Williamson...and even a Count Basie lagniappe.
Tickets range from $12.50 to $33.85. For more information, call 925-344-5870 or visit almostfamouswine.com.