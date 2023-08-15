“The Don Century,” the Museum on Main exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of Pleasanton’s original high school, will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and run through Saturday, Oct. 7.
“The Don Century: Amador Valley High School 1923-2023" will feature memorabilia and artifacts from throughout the school’s history, as well as clips from interviews with alumni and current and former faculty and staff.
“The whole valley has changed so much,” said museum curator Ken MacLennan. “When Amador was established, Pleasanton was still very much a small town in an agricultural region. When the second year of classes started, still in a temporary location, the entire student body was only 90 kids and at that time the service area included Dublin and Sunol.”
“We’ve recorded interviews with several alumni covering seven decades of high school at Amador,” MacLennan added, “and they’ve lent us some wonderful memorabilia for the show.”
Items on display will include letter sweaters, cheer and band uniforms, yearbooks and student newspapers, a column top piece from the original school façade, and seating from the old auditorium, predating its renovation as the Amador Theater.
Prior to the official opening, on Sunday, Aug. 27, the museum will host a panel discussion with current and former Amador Valley teachers and staff.
Panelists will include former principal Cyril Bonanno, longtime library clerk Judy Rathbone Burt, former coaches Rick Sira (football) and Don Underwood (basketball), former social studies teacher Barbara Norton, and current teacher Kevin Kiyoi.
The discussion, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., will be moderated by the museum’s board president and Amador Valley alum Kathleen Hart-Hinek. Reservations are required.
The program will also be available on the museum's YouTube channel in September.
There will be a public reception at the museum, 603 Main St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tiesday, Aug. 29, to mark the opening of the exhibit. Refreshments will be served and reservations are not required.
In addition, the museum will host a wine-and-cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Tickets for the reception are $50, with the proceeds benefiting the museum.
The high school is also planning a daylong celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, including a parade in downtown Pleasanton, campus tours, and the annual Pigskin Festival and kickoff to the football season. On Saturday, Amador is planning a pancake breakfast at the school and community picnics at Wayside and Delucci parks.