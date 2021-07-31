Pleasanton’s iconic Amador Valley Theater is preparing for its second act. Shuttered since March 2019 due to the pandemic, the performing arts facility located on the Amador High School campus is set to reopen by the end of the year, or early 2022, according to Cindy Chin, public information officer for the City of Pleasanton.
But the 89-year-old historic venue is in need of some major repairs. In 2019, the fire marshal closed the outdoor wooden staircase and subsequent upstairs balcony. City officials ordered an assessment report for the aging theater last year, but COVID-19 restrictions put the appraisal on hold. The Pleasanton Unified School District owns the property, but it’s operated by the city, so any eventual repairs will require dual participation. However, the city is hopeful that the valuation will be completed in the coming year. Either way, the theater’s first floor will reopen once staff and programs are implemented.
“The theater is planned to open just as it was before with the first-floor usage,” said Chin, adding that rumors of non-ADA compliance issues have not been officially addressed. “It was not closed because of ADA issues. The assessment report needs to be done, and we need to find out what the costs will be. As with any structure and building that is so old, any issues that come into play naturally when structural assessments are done will be revealed. Until then, we wait.”
In the meantime, the city has reopened the Firehouse Arts Center in May where several limited events are taking place in the 227-seat facility.
“We’re excited to once again provide a place where friends and neighbors can gather safely and celebrate the joy of art, music and theater,” Tamara Whitney, Pleasanton recreation manager, stated in a press release. “The arts provide more than just entertainment; they are also essential to our mental and emotional well-being. We’re hopeful that by reopening our doors, we can bring excitement and social connection to the many who have struggled during this difficult time.”
The Firehouse facility was chosen as the first of the two performing arts centers to reopen due to its central location on Railroad Avenue and smaller venue.
Jeff Zavettero, senior recreation leader for the City of Pleasanton, said the slower, softer reopening of the Firehouse has gone well.
“It is really great to be back in person,” said Zavettero. “We are loving being here together and all in one space. As restrictions lift, we are trying to get closer and closer to where we were before the pandemic. Two years ago, we had 14 programs going, and this year we are looking at seven different programs. We are getting there.”
Chin reiterated that as restrictions ease, the additional return of programs and services will grow.
“The library and the recreation department has focused current efforts on reopening concerts, youth theater programs, classes and galleries at the Firehouse Arts Theater location,” said Chin. “With their phased return, those departments will be determining a timeline and usage of the Amador Theater for public programs and rentals.”
Built in 1932, the Amador Theater’s 600-seat, Depression-era venue opened nine years after Amador High School graduated its first class. Since then, the theater has served as the school district’s and city’s primary performing arts center.
For updated information on the two performing arts centers, visit www.cityofpleasantonca.gov.