Tickets are still available for An Afternoon or Evening With … Robert F. Kennedy on March 28 in-person at the Firehouse Arts Center, or April 4 for those watching virtually using the webinar platform BigMarker.
Imagine it’s May 1968 and Robert F. Kennedy is touring the country, seeking support in his pursuit of the Democratic nomination for the Presidency. His campaign has gained momentum, and now he pursues a historic win in California. Come hear his passionate views on the state of our country, its place in the world, and our arc toward the future. Chautauqua scholar Jeremy Meier will portray Robert Kennedy.
The Ed Kinney Series is a monthly program of historical character portrayals and speakers.
Many of the speakers in the series are Chautauquans, a type of historical character performance originating in Chautauqua, New York. The Chautauquan is in character from the moment they step onto the stage, through a Q & A portion, and then step out of character to answer questions that the historical character they portray could not address.
“We are excited to welcome Chautauqua scholar Jeremy Meier for the first time to Pleasanton to perform as Robert Kennedy. Kennedy’s campaign was particularly active in California in the spring of 1968, but he would unfortunately be assassinated in June 1968. Personally, it will be fascinating to hear his views on promoting racial equality and economic justice in the late 1960s while knowing the sad outcome of his assassination,” said Director of Education for the Museum on Main and the coordinator for the speaker series, Rachel Brickell.
For each month of the series, January to October, there is an Afternoon with … performance at 2 p.m. and an Evening with … performance at 7 p.m., at the Firehouse Arts Center, and then a week later, there is a ticketed virtual viewing for those who prefer to watch at home. In-person tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors age 65 and older and for students (with valid identification, and $15 for members. Virtual Viewing tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors age 65 and older and for students (with valid identification, and $15 for members.
Tickets may be purchased online at museumonmain.org, at Museum on Main during regular operating hours, or at 925-462-2766. Tickets purchased by phone and online will be available for pick up at Will Call in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center 1 hour prior to the event’s start time. Tickets may be available at the event subject to availability. Cash, check, Visa and MasterCard accepted.
The Museum on Main’s Ed Kinney Speaker Series is sponsored by the City of Pleasanton, Civic Arts Commission Grant Program, National Endowment for the Humanities, California Humanities, Alameda County Arts Commission, and Best Western Pleasanton Plus Inn. These sponsorships are integral because they help bring talent from all over the country and keep ticket costs low and accessible to the entire community.
For more information on the Ed Kinney Speakers Series, visit museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766. The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766