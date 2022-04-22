The Anastasis Ballet Company will present its spring performance, “Into Light,” at the Dublin Center for the Performing Arts and Education, 8151 Village Parkway, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 15.
The production by the Dublin-based, professional Christian ballet company will includes new works by company members based on their reflections and meditations during the COVID-19 pandemic and their personal experiences and struggles during their time at home.
The ballet company will also perform “Let the Heavens Be Glad,” with choreography by Denai Lovrien, and a set with students from the company’s Radiance School of Ballet.
The ballet is being presented in partnership with the city of Dublin.
Tickets are $17 to $28 and are available at anastasisballet.org.