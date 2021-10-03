Downtown Livermore will become a massive, outdoor art district, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, as the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center presents the 20th annual ArtWalk.
More than 200 artists are expected to participate in ArtWalk, which will also feature live music, performances, hands-on crafts, and community art projects. Booths will be spread throughout the downtown area, from the Bankhead Theater to McLeod Street and Stockman’s Park.
McLeod will be closed between First and Second streets for displays and a range of free art activities. Nana-Dictta Graves will lead a mini-workshop turning recycled materials into art, and Way Up Art & Frame will offer the public an opportunity to experiment with various art materials. Veteran artists led by Bud Donaldson, as well as high schools in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, will display their work in the Bankhead Theater lobby.
The Gallery at the Bankhead is also exhibiting “Explorations in Colored Pencil IX” through Oct. 31, with more than 50 works that showcase the versatility of colored pencils as an art medium. Also on display in the Bankhead’s Founders Room are quilts by the late Gigi Phillips.
There will be live music on the Plaza and at Stockman’s Park throughout the day. Stockman’s Park will also host performance art, including the Encore Players.
ArtWalk maps are available online at LivermoreArts.org.