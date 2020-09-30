Every fall for nearly two decades, ArtWalk has turned downtown Livermore into an ‘arts district for the day.’
With current COVID-19 safety precautions, this year’s ArtWalk Light on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be a scaled-back version, featuring only 30 booths spread out on the Bankhead Plaza outside the theater and opposite, along McLeod Street between First and Second Streets. Sponsored by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, ArtWalk celebrates the joy of the arts with one-of-a-kind handmade treasures, original works, jewelry, and gifts by dozens of artists. The booths will be spread out, and all mask and social-distancing rules will be strictly followed throughout the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year, to reflect on the many challenges we face, a temporary public art sculpture will be located on the plaza, titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” Two eight-foot wood posts will feature signs pointing in all directions, created in response to the theme’s question by artists of the Tri-Valley.
Among the exhibitors at ArtWalk this year will be Autumn Lane Studio’s fine art pieces, KathieStudio’s hand-printed pieces, and Hudson River Inlay’s fine inlaid wood products, as well as other ArtWalk favorites. Most artwork on display will be available for purchase. Attendees are invited to stop by and support Las Positas College music alumni, who plan to provide live music during the event.
For the first time since closing in March, the Bankhead Gallery, located in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, will be open for very limited access to view a new exhibit, the “Best of the Bothwell.” It will showcase more than two dozen pieces in a range of styles by studio artists who currently work or teach at the Bothwell. Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District will also display the work of young artists from Livermore, Granada, and Del Valle High Schools. The LVJUSD exhibit will only be on display during ArtWalk Light. “Best of the Bothwell” will remain in the Gallery after Oct. 10, with very limited hours.
In October, the LivermoreArts.org Online Gallery will also debut a new exhibit featuring the work of local artist, Larry Lagin.
While ArtWalk Light is a free community event, attendees who register online at www.livermorearts.org or sign up at the Livermore Arts booth on McLeod Street, will be automatically entered into a drawing for a signed, limited edition print by Tim Bowles, as well as ticket vouchers, and other prizes. The drawing will be held at the close of the event and winners will be notified.
ArtWalk Light supports the efforts of the Bothwell Arts Center. Located at 2466 Eighth St., the Bothwell has served as an arts incubator since 2006, offering affordable and rentable classroom, rehearsal, performance, event, and studio rental space for artists, musicians, actors and others with a cultural arts focus. The Bothwell Arts Center and the Bankhead Theater are run by Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, an independent 501(c)3 non-profit with wide-ranging programs including performances, exhibits, classes and educational arts outreach that provide access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond.