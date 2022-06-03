The public is invited to view the winning paintings in this year’s Paint Livermore plein air competition from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 5, at Carnegie Park, 2155 Third St.
Painters will have their easels set up around Livermore for the annual outdoor event sponsored by the Livermore Art Association on Friday and Saturday. More than 50 artists from Northern California competed last year.
The judging will also be announced, and paintings of the city’s historic buildings, vineyards, and natural environment will be on sale, at Carnegie Park on Sunday.
For more information, visit livermoreartassociation.org.
Annual Paint Livermore Competition to Be Held this Weekend