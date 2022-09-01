The annual Rail Fair, sponsored by the East Bay Regional Park District and the Society for Preservation of Carter Railroad Resources, returns to Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont this year.
The three-day event, featuring train rides, model train displays, and historic railroad equipment, will run from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5. There will also be live music, tours of the Patterson House, and food available to purchase at the Farmyard Café. Visitors may also bring their own picnic lunches.
The park district operates the Ardenwood Historic Farm, 34600 Ardenwood Blvd., as a fully functioning farm from the 1900s. It was once the estate of George and Clara Patterson, whose family farmed the land from the 1850s into the middle of the 20th century.
Fair admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children under 18, and $10 for seniors. Children 3 and under are free.
For more information, call 510-544-2797.