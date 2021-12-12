A record 2,136 adults and children participated in this year’s Tri-Valley Turkey Burn Family Fun Run, hosted by the Pleasanton North Rotary Club (PNR).
Runners participating in the 5K and 10K events gathered Thanksgiving morning at Ken Mercer Sports Park in Pleasanton.
Most of them had decorated their runners' bibs with messages expressing thanks for families, friends, health, pets, occupations, hobbies and love interests, while some wore turkey hats and other costumes in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Others ran with infants in strollers or their dogs on leashes, and the runners also donated canned and non-perishable food items to Tri-Valley Haven for needy families during the holiday season.
Corporate sponsors contributed $15,500 to PNR for the Rotary club’s youth services, including club-level competition for the annual Richard D. King Youth Speech Contest, Rotary Interact Community Service Club at Pleasanton Foothill High School, and Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp.
“This year’s Turkey Burn was everything we hoped it would be,” said PNR President Michael Cherman. “It seemed like everyone was looking for a return to normalcy.”
Last year’s Turkey Burn was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.