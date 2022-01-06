Start the new year with a visit to the most successful exhibition in town, on Friday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater Lobby located at 2400 First St., in downtown Livermore
This event is a full immersion in the magical world of mosaic with Italian curator, Guglielmo Zanette. All of the pieces are available for purchase, and many beautiful portraits have already been sold. Proceeds from sales go towards supporting the student artists who created the pieces, and to the visual arts programs at the Bankhead.
Drinks will be prepared by the Locanda Wine Bar. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for entry. Organizers will keep the lobby doors open to increase ventilation.
The 50 Faces Exhibit will be on display until Jan. 16, so be sure to stop by before then to enjoy these beautiful pieces. RSVP to Anne Giancola at agiancola@lvpac.org.
For more information about Naonis Association in Italy, visit naonis.org. For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/3mWlBL4.