The month kicks off with the Pleasanton Cat Extravaganza, an adoption event on April 1 to 2.
Guests can visit with beautiful cats, connect with local charities, and hear a great lineup of speakers. General admission is $20, children are $15, and seniors are $18.
The 66th Golden Gate Arabian Horse Show is being held at the Pleasanton Equestrian Center April 1 to 2. This two-day show will feature magnificent diverse and athletic Arabian horses. There are a variety of competitions throughout the event that are free for all guests to watch.
Robo Games is coming to the fairgrounds from April 6 to 9. Guests can watch robots fight live in person in events such as walking humanoids, soccer bots, and androids that do kung-fu. Visit alamedacountyfair.com for more information.
The Pleasanton Equestrian Center (PEC) is hosting a Gymkhana Play Day and Tack Swap on April 8. For only $20 participants can take part in an unlimited number of classes, or watch for $10. To reserve a spot, visit alamedacountyfair.com.
From April 14 to 16, the Alameda Spring Home Show is back at the fairgrounds. General admission is $5, plus free admission for children and people with military identification. The Home Show will display upgrades for kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, and more. Customers can shop, compare, and save.
Tri-Valley Innovation Fair will be at the fairgrounds on April 15, bringing together individuals interested in science, engineering, and technology. There will be over 80 exhibitors that plan to showcase this region's accomplishments as well as learning opportunities. Admission is free for everyone.
Rugged Maniac is back on April 22, the course is over 3.1 miles with over 25 obstacles. Participants can preregister at alamedacountyfair.com.
On April 30, Pleasanton Run for Education presented by Workday will hold their largest fundraiser for Pleasanton Partnerships in Education. They are offering a 5K, 10K, and a 2-mile course. Pricing ranges from $17 to $55 depending on distance, age, and date of registration.
Summer Vibes! The 2023 Alameda County Fair returns from June 16 to July 9. For more information and schedules, visit alamedacountyfair.com. Tickets sales for the Brew and Wine Fest are on sale now. Brew Fest will take place Saturday, June 24, Wine fest is Saturday, July 1. Price is $25 until June 15 and increases to $30 starting June 16.
The Alameda County Fairgrounds and Event Center is open all year, hosting over 250 events a year, as well as producing the annual summer Alameda County Fair. The 267-acre property in Pleasanton includes space for any kind of indoor or outdoor event, including concerts, weddings, corporate events, competitions, full ground festivals, celebrations, and more.
For more information on hours, pricing, and a full list of all the events being hosted at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, visit alamedacountyfair.com.