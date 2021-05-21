The Livermore Art Association (LAA) will sponsor an outdoor painting competition the weekend of June 4-6, with judging and sales at the Carnegie Park Bandstand at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The annual plein air “Paint Livermore” competition will focus on the city’s historic homes and buildings, vineyards, and natural landscape.
Artists will be allowed to enter up to four paintings, each of which must have been created in the Livermore area during the competition. Artists have until May 27 to register with the arts association.
There is a $20 registration fee for LAA or Pleasanton Art League members and a $30 fee for nonmembers. For more information, go to www.livermoreartassociation.org.