"Picture This," a temporary exhibit of public art, is now on display throughout the Tri-Valley.
Local artists have painted 33 frames placed in a variety of locations in Dublin, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, and San Ramon. The project is sponsored by the participating municipalities and the tourism-marketing organization Visit Tri-Valley. It was inspired by a similar exhibit, ‘Outside the Frame,’ in Santa Cruz County parks by graphic artist and designer Carlos Campos.
Tri-Valley residents are encouraged to post pictures of the frames on social media. The exhibit will run through Sept. 30.