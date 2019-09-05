The Alliance for the Visual Arts and Ryan’s Automotive are hosting an art show by local animal artist Kathleen Hill throughout September and October. The show includes nine paintings displayed at Ryan’s Automotive Service, 2115 First Street.
Hill has lived and worked in Livermore for 40 years, capturing and celebrating the unique bond people share with animals.
“My work is considered portraiture because I zone in on animals’ individual characteristics,” Hill said. “Their eyes are the key elements in my work, for it is in their eyes I see their life essence. My intent is to capture the unique being so viewers can almost reach out and feel the softness of feather or fur and the dampness of a nose or a tongue, and take in the beauty without being disturbed by movement. Working in oils or in colored pencil on suede board, I continually work to learn something new and to improve my use of the materials.”
Ryan’s Automotive is a family-run business serving the Livermore area since 1997. It supports the arts by supplying gallery wall space in their showroom.
“The natural world has always been my comfort zone,” Hill added. “I am blessed to live in the Livermore Valley where I can still leave town in any direction, and pickup trucks and cowboy boots aren't a fashion statement but a way of life.”
Kathleen Hill can be reached at animalartist1@comcast.net.